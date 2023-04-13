iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 153,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 158,871 shares.The stock last traded at $65.90 and had previously closed at $65.86.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $131,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

