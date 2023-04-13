iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 413,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,494. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

