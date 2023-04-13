iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158,307 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.03% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $45,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

