IVERIC bio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 27,767 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 645% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,729 call options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.
Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio
In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,922,350. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio Price Performance
IVERIC bio stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.23. 1,283,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,331. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
