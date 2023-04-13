IVERIC bio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 27,767 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 645% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,729 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,708.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,922,350. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,763,000 after buying an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,518,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,736,000 after buying an additional 134,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,843,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,305 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.23. 1,283,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,331. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

