Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.91%.

In other Jackson Financial news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,709.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $493,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,746.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Natixis bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,880,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

