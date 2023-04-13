Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Astor Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Astor Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,333 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 9.8% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned 1.59% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $32,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,974. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $50.39.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

