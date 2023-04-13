JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $60.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.38% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HSBC dropped their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.
JD.com Stock Down 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
