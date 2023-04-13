JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $60.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HSBC dropped their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

JD.com Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $68.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

About JD.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,711,000 after acquiring an additional 57,881 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,133,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,855,000 after buying an additional 1,060,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JD.com by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,990,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of JD.com by 461.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,931,000 after buying an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,987,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,572,000 after buying an additional 447,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

