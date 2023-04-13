Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EPAM Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.08.

Shares of EPAM opened at $289.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $260.68 and a twelve month high of $462.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

