Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Synchrony Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $29.53 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,743,000 after buying an additional 1,398,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,884,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

