Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Boeing Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.57). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Shares of BA stock opened at $212.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.12. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

