Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $182.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRV. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $173.84 on Monday. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.64.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.