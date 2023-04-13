Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FNB. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,084,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,578,000 after acquiring an additional 821,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,003,000 after purchasing an additional 667,684 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,174,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,277,000 after purchasing an additional 900,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

