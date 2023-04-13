Jefferies Financial Group Trims BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Target Price to $28.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair lowered shares of BRP Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of BRP opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.21). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $246.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

