Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on America’s Car-Mart, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for America’s Car-Mart in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.84. The consensus estimate for America’s Car-Mart’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

America's Car-Mart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $83.92 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $534.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.26). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

