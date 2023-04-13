Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of BOH opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

