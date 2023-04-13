JMP Securities Boosts PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target to $88.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
PJT Partners Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of PJT stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $83.17.
PJT Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 167,978 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at $6,491,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PJT Partners by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,315 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PJT Partners Company Profile
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
