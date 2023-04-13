JMP Securities Boosts PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target to $88.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PJT stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $83.17.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $279.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 167,978 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at $6,491,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PJT Partners by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,724,000 after acquiring an additional 92,315 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.