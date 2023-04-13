JOE Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, JOE has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $220.61 million and $72.67 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JOE Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,436,965 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network that offers leveraged trading by combining DEX services with DeFi lending. Its governance token, JOE, rewards holders with a share of exchange revenues and follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model. Users can participate in yield farms to earn JOE rewards, which can be staked and used for voting in governance proposals. Its lending protocol, Banker Joe, allows for non-custodial borrowing and lending of funds based on the Compound protocol. Users can also open leveraged positions on their provided or borrowed funds. Trader Joe offers a convenient user interface and speedy, cheap transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

