Jonathan Reeve Sells 720 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total transaction of $293,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $411.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.50. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,544,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 68.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

