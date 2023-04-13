Jonathan Reeve Sells 720 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDSGet Rating) EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 720 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.87, for a total transaction of $293,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $411.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.50. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,544,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 68.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

