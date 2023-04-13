JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.43 and last traded at $55.43. Approximately 74 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Rating) by 5,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

