JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB) Holdings Trimmed by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC owned approximately 2.15% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 514.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 123,158 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $362,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JIGB opened at $45.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.