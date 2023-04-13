JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stake Cut by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,120 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 153,213 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after buying an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 514,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.28. 1,916,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,621. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.