Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group decreased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Kadant were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 859,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after buying an additional 57,365 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 501,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,643,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kadant Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $159,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,843 shares in the company, valued at $377,999.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.98. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $221.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Kadant Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

