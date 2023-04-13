KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.60 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,372 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,273,000 after buying an additional 3,537,778 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $131,945,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.35. 429,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,019. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $177.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

