KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.21.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

