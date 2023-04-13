KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,577,000 after acquiring an additional 64,376 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 476,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 232,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $315.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,454,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,549,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $347.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

