KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,657 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $26,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,643,000 after purchasing an additional 510,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after buying an additional 42,055 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.75. 55,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $93.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

