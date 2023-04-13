KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $14,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.80. The stock had a trading volume of 374,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

