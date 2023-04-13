KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,991 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,991 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,717,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after buying an additional 240,964 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,026,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after buying an additional 718,524 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after buying an additional 188,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,236. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.