KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,956 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,956 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.54. 497,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,034. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average is $116.69.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

