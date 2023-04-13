KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 852 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,925,000 after acquiring an additional 138,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,219,000 after purchasing an additional 155,937 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,112,000 after purchasing an additional 251,913 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $118.03. The stock had a trading volume of 71,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,047. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.28. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

