Keep Network (KEEP) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $147.53 million and $591,407.19 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.

Keep Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The KEEP token is the native token that powers the Keep network, and is required for membership. Members perform work on the platform and earn rewards, including participating in a distributed key generation protocol that produces a public key for the group. KEEP is a work token, and holding it confers the right to perform key functions on the network. Token holders must delegate a minimum amount of KEEP as collateral to be eligible for work opportunities, which are awarded randomly but over time are proportional to the amount of KEEP delegated. The more KEEP held, the greater the benefit conferred to the token holder.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

