Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.85 and last traded at $55.00. Approximately 51,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 409,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -26.27%.

In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Kemper by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

