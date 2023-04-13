Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in YETI by 19.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth $244,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 48.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at $653,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

YETI Price Performance

YETI Profile

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

