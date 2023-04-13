Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $79,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile



Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

