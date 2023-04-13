Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $401,963,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.31.

NASDAQ META opened at $214.00 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $224.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

