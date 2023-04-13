Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 887,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $96,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

VYM stock opened at $106.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

