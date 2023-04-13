Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $28.94 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 136.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,801 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after buying an additional 584,907 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,837,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,554,000 after buying an additional 561,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,856,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $73.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

