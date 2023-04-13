Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $46.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,986 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $46,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVE stock opened at $151.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.66. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.