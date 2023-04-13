Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $46.11 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 317,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,986 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $46,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
IVE stock opened at $151.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.66. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
