Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 461,309 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $67,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,314 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,615 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after acquiring an additional 227,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

