Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 22,436 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,436 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,407,000 after buying an additional 25,329 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 32,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 122,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.34.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $149.45 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $402.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

