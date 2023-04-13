Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,082 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.08. 1,408,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,252. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.66 and a 200 day moving average of $201.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

