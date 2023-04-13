Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $251.06. 785,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,056. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.78. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus dropped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.