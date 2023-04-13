Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Get Rating) by 1,507.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,369 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJUN. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 69.3% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the third quarter valued at $788,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 111,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 69,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Price Performance

BATS:FJUN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,909 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.