Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $10.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 276,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 67,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.01. 347,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,607. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $214.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

