Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $13.83 Million Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $13,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,067,000 after buying an additional 216,511 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $45.49. 419,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,102. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.