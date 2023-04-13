Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $318.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,443,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,889,848. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $347.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.70.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

