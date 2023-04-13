Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,229 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,039. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.87 and a 200-day moving average of $203.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

