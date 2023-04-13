Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 19,355 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,355 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,976. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

