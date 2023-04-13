Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 900 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $189.85. 10,319,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,560,952. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $190.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

