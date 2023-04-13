Keybank National Association OH Acquires 233,708 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,525,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.25% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $115,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 119,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,289. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.27.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

